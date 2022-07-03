San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Sally

Sally is a 6-year-old Collie mix with a lot of love to share. She walks great on leash, is potty-trained, crate-trained, and loves giving hugs. Sally is a social butterfly and has made a few friends while being at the shelter, big and small. She recently got to go to the San Marcos Public Library for Readers to the Rescue and sat there quietly while the children read to her. Sally is a 10/10 good girl and would be an outstanding addition to any family.

Cat of the Week: Nutella

This is Nutella. No, he is not a jar of delicious, chocolatey hazelnut spread, but he is an adorable little crosseyed kitty looking for a furever home! Nutella is a 3-year-old orange tabby who wants to do nothing but snuggle with his human after a long day of playing with toys and watching birds from his perch. He enjoys spending his days laying on a cozy blanket and has dreams of being showered with cheesy flavored treats! Nutella is FIV positive, but he doesn’t let that stop him from living a very full life, which he can’t wait to share with his future owner. Visit https://bit. ly/2YqUJdb to learn more about feline immunodeficiency virus.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/ neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos