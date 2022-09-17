San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Dog of the Week: Oso

Look at this handsome boy. Oso loves being outside and exploring new smells. He is a very smart four-year-old Great Pyrenees who knows how to behave himself on leash and how to sit when told. He enjoys getting pets and scratches and will do anything for yummy treats. He hasn’t had the best luck trying to find a furever home, but he has hope that the perfect humans will come scoop him up and love him forever.

Dog of the Week: Potato Chip

Potato Chip is an extremely fun and playful American Staffordshire Terrier. She first arrived at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter on March 22, 2022, and was adopted a few months later. Unfortunately, Potato Chip ended up back at the shelter as a stray by no fault of her own. She is 48 pounds, the perfect cuddle buddy size, and is almost two years old. Potato Chip has such a big personality that she can’t wait to share with her furever family.