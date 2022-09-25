San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/ neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person Dog of the Week: Gwen

Gwen is a very cute Australian Cattle Dog. She’s only two years old and weighs 42 pounds. Gwen is a very smart girl, potty trained, and can’t wait to learn all kinds of new tricks. She loves making new furry friends at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, older children, plenty of room to run and play, and a secure fence. Luffy walks very well on leash and can’t wait for his new family to give him basic training so he can be a superstar pup.

of all sizes and can play for hours. Gwen is heartworm positive, but don’t worry - The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will cover the cost of treatment until completion, even after adoption. This sweet girl is ready to shower her humans with so much love.

email foster@sanmarcostx. gov or visit https:// bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcos-AnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos