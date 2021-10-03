San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week Sun, 10/03/2021 - 5:00am Dog of the Week: ToadToad is such a treasure. This 65-pound boy enjoys all the pets, napping, and more napping. He has met other dogs at the shelter and has even lived with another dog his size, so he would enjoy another dog friend in his new home. He is ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week