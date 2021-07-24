San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter seeks community help as it surpasses capacity

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is urging the community to help clear space for newly arriving pets after it announced Friday that it surpassed capacity.

An adoption event planned for Sunday, July 25 at The Cigar Vault in Buda — 210 North Main Street — aims to encourage adoptions and help available pets find forever homes.

The adoption event will be held from 12-3 p.m. and is sponsored by the nonprofit organization Paws on the Ground. It will feature adoptable pets, games, food, and a photo booth. Prizes will be offered in exchange for donations of canned pet food, supplies, or money benefiting SMRAS.

All pets available during the event may be adopted for $30. The promotion price will continue for all adoption-ready SMRAS pets until further notice and includes spay/neuter/vet exams, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. SMRAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

With the high volume of pets currently at the shelter, staff are in need of additional volunteers to support shelter efforts, particularly on deep cleaning days. Duties include changing litter and newspapers in the cat room, scrubbing kennels, and washing dishes. More information and an application to the volunteer program is available online at https://bit.ly/3rE8ijG.

Community members currently missing a pet are encouraged to visit the SMRAS website — https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/208/San-Marcos-Regional-Animal-Shelter — to view the current lost and found list and the list of current adoptable animals. Individuals interested in fostering should email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or fill out an application online.

For more information, call the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter at 512-805-2650.