San Marcos River canoe Clean Up this weekend

For those interested in keeping the San Marcos River clean, the 53rd annual San Marcos River Clean Up and Rendezvous will be held by Tom Goynes, owner of the San Marcos River Retreat, on March 2.

According to Goynes, paddlers from all over Texas will be participating in the world’s longest river clean up. Trash will be picked up on the majority of the San Marcos River (depending on how many volunteers show), covering 60 to 90 miles. Starting from just downstream of San Marcos, all the way to Gonzales, canoeists, kayakers and rafters will be cleaning the river and the banks. Goynes said the paddling portion of this event is for experienced paddlers only, with their own boats and who are members of paddling groups who have adopted various sections of river.

Goynes is also in need of people for bank cleanup in some of the bridges and parks along the river. He said he really needs some leaders (scoutmasters, churches or community activists) who are willing to adopt a bridge or park to contact him and volunteer to coordinate the clean up of each of these hot spots. He said cleaning these parks and bridges on foot allows the paddlers to get on and off the river quicker, which allows them more time to clean the river that isn’t accessible on foot.

Goynes said there are some sections of the river that require whitewater skills. For those sections, only persons capable of handling a canoe full of trash in whitewater should volunteer (primarily section 2, 7 and 8).

Goynes said for canoe racing enthusiasts, some sections of river, like Luling to Gonzales, have long stretches with few bridge crossings and for that reason, he is asking canoe racers (particularly teams that have competed in the Texas Water Safari) to volunteer for section 10.

Goynes said paddlers participating in the event are able to camp for free at Shady Grove Campground, Spencer Canoes or the San Marcos River retreat. Reservations will be required.

The phone number for Shady Grove is 512357-6113. The San Marcos River Retreat can be reached via e-mail at tomgoynes@mac.com or phone at 512-787-5574. Goynes said anyone who is not a member of the Texas River Protection Association may have to text or leave a voicemail to receive a response.

Goynes said to bring your own food if you have not already registered for the event because slots for the BBQ occurring Saturday night are filled.

Goynes said paddlers are required to contact the section leader for the section of river he or she intends to clean and reserve a spot on that team. Many of these sections will only be open to members of the club that has adopted that section. He said the section leader will tell all the members in their group where they will meet on the morning of March 2. At that meeting, trash bags will be handed out and shuttles will be arranged.

RIVER SECTIONS

1. Thompson’s Island to The San Marcos River Retreat (3.5 miles) This is an all day clean up. Volunteers should plan on being on the river until about 4 p.m. Goynes said this section of river is not recommended for the faint of heart. Due to the fact that the city of San Marcos has closed the entry at Thompson’s Island, this section may not be cleaned this year. Goynes said he will provide updated info if things change. Goynes said this might include a possible new section: Up and back trip from San Marcos River Retreat. There has been some interest in cleaning the river upstream from the Retreat to Cummings Dam and back down. He said he will update this information as the event approaches. Contact Goynes for this section as a leader was not listed: tomgoynes@mac. com.

2. San Marcos River Retreat to Sculls Crossing (4 miles). Goynes said this is a whitewater section of river, and anyone who doesn’t know what a draw is should not choose this section. Several groups and canoe clubs will be cleaning this section. This section’s coordinator is Grace Arianoutsos, and the contact email is gracegreek@ yahoo.com.

3. Sculls Crossing to Spencer Canoes (2 miles). Goynes said this section involves carrying your canoe around Martindale Dam, and it has a little bit of moving water from the dam to Spencer Canoes. This section has been adopted by the San Marcos River Ranch, which can be contacted at katybrantley@ gmail.com 4. Spencer Canoes to Staples - Hwy 1977 (5 miles). Goynes said this section is being cleaned by the Informal River Bureaucracy (Jeff Pine and friends), and this section has enough volunteers.

5. Staples to Fentress on Hwy 20 (9 miles). Goynes said the section Leader is the Dallas Downriver Club, but no contact information was provided on the press release. Email Tom Goynes for this section: tomgoynes@mac. com.

6. Fentress to Prairie Lea 1 (2 miles). Goynes said this section has some fast moving water and some trees in the river. The section leader is Susan Eda, and the contact email is susaneda@mac.com.

7. Prairie Lea 1 to Stairtown (5 miles). Goynes said this section has some fast moving water and some trees in the river. The section leader is Josh Sarkardehi, and the contact email isjsarkardehi@ gmail.com.

8. Stairtown to Luling on Hwy 90 (6.5 miles). Goynes said this section has some fast moving water and some trees in the river. The section leader is Jeannette Burris, and the contact email is mmball1@sbcglobal.net.

9. Hwy 90 to Zedler Dam (6 miles). Goynes said this section is a TPWD paddling trail with some fast moving water and some trees in the river. The section leader is Kayaking Houston’s Kenny Sharpless, and the contact email is kenny.sharpless@hotmail.com.

10. Zedler Dam to Gonzales (Goynes describes this section length as “a long way”).This section is a long, difficult stretch for people with the Water Safari on their mind. The section Leader can be contacted at sandyonley@hotmail. com.

Goynes said to find the San Marcos River Retreat on google maps type in San Marcos River Scout Camp. Goynes said the directions when coming from Interstate 35 in San Marcos, get on Highway 80 and head toward Luling for 1.8 miles. Then take a right on County Road 101. Take an immediate left onto County Road 102. Travel half a mile on CR 102 and take a right on Pecan Park Road. Then keep going straight past TG Canoes and Kayaks, and the road will end at the San Marcos River Retreat office.

For more info visit the San Marcos River Retreat website at sanmarcosriverretreat. com.