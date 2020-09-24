San Marcos River Ramble raises funds for SMRF

In lieu of its annual silent auction, San Marcos River Foundation Executive Director Virginia Condie will live stream paddling down the San Marcos River to Palmetto State Park Saturday.

“Clearly life has thrown us a curveball and we aren’t going to be able to host the gathering that we had planned, but we’d like to make lemonade out of lemons,” written on the SMRF website.

Condie aims to showcase the beauty of the San Marcos River for all who missed it this summer while parks were closed.

The River Ramble will begin Sept. 26 at 7 a.m. in San Marcos. Condie will live stream and video chat as much as the internet will allow from their Facebook page, showcasing favorite sports and wildlife along the way. She will depart Palmetto State Park at 6 a.m. on Sept 27 to paddle back to San Marcos.

“There is no telling what will happen, especially after dark…. With the water level being so low I have a feeling that it will be a long and exciting trip,” said Condie.

The event is free to enjoy but SMRF hopes those who are able will donate or become members of the river foundation and support their mission of protecting, preserving and restoring the natural beauty and water quality of the San Marcos River.