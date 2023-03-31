SAN MARCOS STUDIO TOUR

Come explore San Martian local arts! The first ever self-guided art crawl held by Mothership Studios, a woman-owned business, is free and open to the public. A map and catalog can be found at mothershipstudiostx. com. The kickoff party will begin from 7 to 10 p.m. today at 20027 San Marcos Hwy 80 and will have local musical performances, a live printing demonstration and a group exhibition. There will also be free drinks sponsored by Austin Beer Works, Still Austin Whiskey, Middleton Brewing, and Thirsty Planet. Today there are six different events involved, Saturday there are 15, one on Sunday and two on Monday and Wednesday. These events will give you an inside look into the artists’ studios and give you a bit more insight into their process! It’s a great way to network and connect with your local creatives. The weather should be rain-free on Saturday if you want to take a dip in the river between events; I know that’s what I’ll be doing!