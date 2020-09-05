San Marcos Traffic Update

Projects affecting San Marcos traffic Sept. 4 – Sept. 11

Online: sanmarcostx.gov/traffic

SHORT TERM ROAD PROJECTS

East San Antonio Street: Every Saturday from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm half a block of the street closed from, the Alley to N. LBJ for the Farmers Market on the Square. Main Street Program, 512-393-8430

LONG TERM ROAD PROJECTS

Guadalupe Street: The 200blk of Guadalupe Street will be closed due to a PICP Utility Construction Project from March 16 – September 30, 2020, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm - McReynolds Co LLC – David Morgan – 214-310-1865

University Drive: University Drive at N LBJ to Moon Street will be closed starting August 3 – October 30, 2020, for a Wastewater Replacement Project – Shawn Condor – 512-393-8134

River Road: The West bound Lane of River Road will be closed starting August 27 - November 7, 2020, from 7:00 to am to 5:30 pm for an Underground Utility Construction Project - Wyatt Rosenauer - 512-585-3288

Victory Gardens Utility Project: The Victory Gardens Neighborhood will undergo a new underground utility installation with Impact to traffic on the following streets Georgia Street, Armstrong Street, Eisenhower Street, Camacho Street, McArthur Street, Virginia Street, and Churchill Street. Starting August 1 – September 30, 2020, from 7:00 am - 5:00 pm – Darren - Cox Commercial Construction – 956-601-1645

Downtown Lofts Apartments Project: Fredericksburg Street: Fredericksburg Street at Hopkins Street to San Antonio, the southbound lane of Telephone Alley at Hopkins to San Antonio, and Feltner Alley at San Antonio will be closed due to construction starting September 13, 2019 – October 2020. A.C.G. LLC 248-632-2311

Hopkins Street: Hopkins Street between Bishop Street and Moore Street will be closed for a Street Reconstruction Project. Traffic will be detoured to Craddock at both ends of the project, with only local traffic allowed. Phase 1 street closure occurring between Johnson and Endicott. This phase is anticipated for completion in October. The overall completion of the project is anticipated by December 2021. Richard Reynosa - City of San Marcos Engineering Department - 512-393-8235