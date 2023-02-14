A San Marcos Valentine

Pizza, Love And Live Music

If you’re interested in having a uniquely San Marcos celebration of Cupid, you could start off the evening at Valentino’s, where every pizza will be heart-shaped. If that isn’t enough, head down the street to Sean Patrick’s where San Marcos’ resident and musically-inclined dentist Gene Milligan will play as part of the band O’Malarkey. The lively Irish music is on stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vino Bingo

Stop by Patio Dolcetto, which is nestled into a neighborhood at 322 Cheatham Street. Its relaxing atmosphere and impeccable wine selection make for a perfect Valentine’s Day stop. Also, while Vino Bingo at Patio Dolcetto happens every Tuesday, it just turns out that today the pairing makes for a perfect Valentine’s Day evening. Running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Vino Bingo has prizes like bottles of wine, gift cards and plenty more making for a perfect date night.

The Porch Poetics

On the second Tuesday of every month, Porch Poetics entertains the crowd at The Porch on the San Marcos Square. Appropriate for today, the event is hosted by Angel Toné on Valentine’s Day. It is hip hop, rhythm and blues, and spoken word open mic night. For Valentine’s Day, the event features Alba Alvarado, Alien Calico, Slumpyyleo and Evan Moyer and starts at 9 p.m. and ends at midnight.