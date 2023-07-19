Say What! hosts youth conference

Say What! (Students, Adults, and Youth Working Hard Against Tobacco), a program of the Texas School Safety Center (Tx-SSC) at Texas State University, will welcome more than 300 grade 6-12 students from throughout the state to the Texas Tobacco- Free Conference, July 23-26, at the Double Tree by Hilton in Austin.

The conference engages youth groups working on tobacco prevention related issues and tobacco-free policies with opportunities to network with likeminded people from across the state, learn more about the dangers of vaping and other commercialized tobacco products, and advance their tobacco prevention advocacy. Youth groups will choose a project planning track to help create and plan a tobacco prevention project for their school or community.

“We are excited to host so many passionate youth leaders along with their adult sponsors to focus on how youth across Texas can work together to create the first tobacco, nicotine and vape-free generation,” said Jennifer Steele, associate director of Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement at the TxSSC. The conference features presentations by Say What! Teen Ambassadors, a group of high school-and-college-aged teens who serve as representatives and spokespersons for the state’s tobacco prevention efforts at the state and local levels.

With funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services and guidance from the TxSSC, Say What! has served as the official statewide youth tobacco prevention coalition since 2011. The Say What! movement provides an umbrella organization to connect, learn, share and inspire others to make a positive difference in their schools and communities. The TxSSC is an official university-level research center at Texas State with the mission to serve schools and communities to create safe, secure and healthy environments.