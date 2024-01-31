UP TO SCALE

Armadillo Boulders takes fitness to new heights

After the holidays, the scale might be climbing, but for many, a New Year’s resolution to maintain a consistent workout at the local gym could be challenging.

With gym memberships spiking between January and February, overcrowding and noise can turn off even the most dedicated goal-setters.

But those looking for an alternative workout that offers both mental and physical benefits can check out Armadillo Boulders, a 5000-square feet climbing and exercise facility opened in San Marcos in 2022.

According to the Armadillo Boulders website, “bouldering is a form of rock climbing that takes place close to the ground and focuses on technique, problem solving and strength. Bouldering does not use ropes or harnesses... and take place no more than 16-feet from the ground.”

Located at 211 S. Stagecoach Trail, the San Marcos location was launched by owners Michael Cano and Joe Kreidel after the success of their San Antonio facility three years prior.

Manager Jonathaniel Asistente said Cano and Kreidel saw the San Marcos outdoor culture as a natural extension of the Armadillo Boulders brand. Currently, around 200 people are members at the San Marcos location.

“It’s already an outdoor community with the river outside,” said Asistente. “A lot of people are just outside already, so this gives people another form of being active. This also translates to climbing outdoors in Austin. A lot of people do transition from the indoor gym to the outdoors scene pretty quickly.”

The gym features eight custom-built walls, a fitness area with various workout equipment, classes and a private climbing room where members can boulder in a secluded space.

Asistente said bouldering routes are called “problems” and follow a line of color-coded holds from the bottom to the top of the wall. He said there are 100-115 problems in the gym at any time, which are laid out by a “head setter,” or a person who selects the routes for ability levels.

The gym also carries a light-up Kilter Board, a Bluetooth-enabled climbing wall that allows climbers to sync their smartphones with different routes, replicating real mountain terrains, such as Mount Fuji in Japan.

For some, the strategy and mental stimulation bouldering presents are equally, if not more, appealing than the physical benefits of climbing.

Armadillo Boulders member Patricio Neira has been climbing for about a year, and said he usually warms up on the Kilter Board before beginning his bouldering set for the day.

“I come from a background of soccer and chess and not really anything upper body related,” said Neira. “I have ADHD, so a wall with splashed colors and routes makes a difference. I found it weirdly addicting.”

Despite the Texas State population being a common age demographic for Armadillo Boulders, other members are families with children. The gym offers a children’s climbing room where children 3 years old and over can practice bouldering. There’s also a youth climbing program for children ages 6 to 18.

Asistente said youth climbing programs have gained popularity over the years, likely because the motor and mental skills developed from bouldering are a natural part of a child’s physical and cognitive growth.

“If you think about it, all kids are natural climbers,” he said. “it’s hard to keep them off the furniture and countertops. It’s like puzzle solving. There’s a reason the routes are called problems, really figuring it out with your body and your mind. It gives kids a great sense of confidence and achievement as soon as they finish the problem, and your parents are watching or you’re climbing with your parents.”

Samantha Sakaida, Armadillo Boulders member who regularly visits with her three children, agreed, and said the value of climbing doesn’t need to be reinforced to any of her sons, ages 3,7 and 9.

“This is exciting,” Sakaida, said. “This is colorful and bright. My middle child needs all sorts of variety. It’s more challenging for him than it looks. It takes a lot of focus. It takes a lot of effort from him, and I think it’s fun to watch. The excitement is like ‘look at me. I’m way up high.’” Family memberships are $144 a month. Individual pricing ranges from $62 to $72 a month. Armadillo Boulders offers daily passes, couples pricing and special discounts throughout the week after 7 p.m. For more information on rates, visit the Armadillo Boulders website.