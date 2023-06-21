School district receives preliminary assessment data

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees received a presentation by Coordinator of Data and Assessments Beth Nash regarding the preliminary end of course testing results for the last school year at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

The schedule for the release of information is: EOC performance levels were received by the district May 31; EOC performance levels will be available in student portals June 30; Third to eighth grade STAAR performance levels will be shared with the district Aug. 11 and will be available in student portals Aug. 16 while A-F Accountability ratings will be shared with the district Sept. 26 and will be available publicly on txschools. gov on Sept. 28.

There are four performance levels the district is apprised of with respect to assessment: Did not meet grade criteria level–students are unlikely to succeed in the next grade or course without significant, ongoing academic intervention. Next, approaches grade level–students are likely to succeed in the next grade or course with targeted academic intervention. After that is meets grade level– students have a high likelihood of success in the next grade or course but may still need some short-term, targeted academic intervention. Last, masters grade level–students are expected to succeed in the next grade or course with little or no academic intervention.

Nash said that what was currently available was the raw data–which is how many points the students received out of possible points.

“There are three different reasons for this. The first is that the reading test is now reading language arts combined with the reading and the writing TEKS altogether. The second is that STAARS is redesigned. There’s now different item types. There’s now questions that count for two points on the PLR assessments. There’s 10-point open-ended response questions. So the city has to set the standards for what is the new level for approaches, meets and masters. The third thing is the whole A through F system is getting a complete overhaul,” Nash said. “We do have some comparison notes. It may just not look the same as what we’ve seen in years past.”

For the Algebra I EOC for those that did not meet grade level, the state average was 22%. SMCISD as a whole was 37%, Goodnight Middle School, 24%; Miller Middle School, 28%; and San Marcos High School had 56%. For approaches grade level or above, the state average was 78%. SMCISD was 63%, GMS, 76%, MMS had 72% and SMHS had 44%. For meets grade level or above, the state average was 45%. SMCISD was 21%, GMS had 28%, MMS had 32% and SMHS had 7%. For Masters Grade Level, the state average was 24%. SMCISD was 7%, GMS had 8%, MMS had 15% and SMHS had 1%.

Some of the schools saw increases in their Algebra I scores.

“Goodnight and Miller both saw an increase in their approaches level. Goodnight increased by four percentage points, and Miller increased by five percentage points. The state only increased by two percentage points,” Nash said.

For the English I EOC for those that did not meet grade level, the state had an average of 29% and SMHS had 50%. For approaches grade level, the state had an average of 71% and SMHS had 50%. For meets grade level or above the state had an average of 54% and SMHS had 31%. For masters grade level the state had an average of 14% and SMHS had 4%.

For the English II EOC for those that did not meet grade level, the state had an average of 26% and SMHS had 37%. For approaches grade level or above the state had an average of 74% and SMHS had 63%. For meets grade level or above, the state had an average of 56% and SMHS had 40%. For masters grade level, the state had an average of 9% and SMHS had 4%.

“San Marcos for English I had a slight decrease, and English II had a slight increase,” Nash said.

For Biology for those that did not meet grade level, the state had an average of 11% and SMHS had 21%. For approaches grade level or above, the state had an average of 89% and SMHS had 79%. For meets grade level or above, the state had an average of 47% and SMHS had 37%. For Masters grade level, the state had an average of 22% and SMHS had 11%.

“More areas of celebration with Biology and U.S. History. While the state increased approaches by six percentage points, the San Marcos High School increased approaches by nine percentage points. The state decreased at the meets level, whereas the high school went up by three. The state fell by one percentage point at the masters. Our high school increased by one,” Nash said.

For U.S. History for those that did not meet grade level, the state had an average of 5% and SMHS had 8%. For approaches grade level or above, the state had an average of 95% and SMHS had 92%. For meets grade level or above, the state had an average of 71% and SMHS had 61%. For masters grade level, the state had an average of 38% and SMHS had 31%.

For U.S. History goes, it was a very high achieving assessment. The state increased by six percentage points at the approaches level, and the high school increased by five percentage points, Nash said.

Nash said they only had the raw scores available for grades third through fifth math and science. For Third Grade Math, out of 37 total points, the state had 19, SMCISD a had 17, Bowie had 16, Crockett had 19, De Zavala had 17, Hernandez had 19, Mendez had 15, Rodriguez had 19 and Travis had 15. For Fourth Grade Math, out of 40 total points, the state had 22, SMCISD as a whole had 19, Bowie had 17, Crockett had 22, De Zavala had 18, Hernandez had 20, Mendez had 21, Rodriguez had 18 and Travis had 15. For Fifth Grade Math, out of 42 total points, the state had 24, SMCISD had 21, Bowie had 19, Crockett had 24, De Zavala had 17, Hernandez had 24, Mendez had 22, Rodriguez had 23 and Travis had 21. Fenth graders that go through the advanced curriculum,” Nash said.