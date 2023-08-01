School nutrition program to continue

The San Marcos CISD Child Nutrition Services and San Marcos High School, Goodnight Middle School,Miller Middle School, Rodriguez Elementary, Hernandez Elementary, Travis Elementary, Bowie Elementary, DeZavala Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Mendez Elementary, Bonham PK and the Lamar Learning Center announced Monday that each will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals, according to information contained in a press release from SMCISD Nutrition Services.

For additional information please contact San Marcos CISD Child Nutrition Services, Attention: Melba Perez, director Child Nutrition Services, melba.perez@smcisd.net.