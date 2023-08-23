School Resource Officers complete safety course

Sheriff Gary Cutler commends nine members of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer unit for graduating in class number two of the Texas School Safety Center–School Based Law Enforcement master’s program. This 4-day course covered a multitude of sessions that covered advanced topics like understanding the development of the adolescent brain, bullying/cyberbullying, mental health issues in today’s youth and suicide prevention and intervention. This course reinforces the dedication of our SROs to better serve the students and staff members at our Hays County schools. From left, are: Jacob Starr, Ronnie Verette, Brent Bartsch, Alfredo Munoz, Steve Avalos, Manuel Moreno and Roland Cunningham. Not in the picture were Roger Ramirez and Sam Montemayor. Photo provided by Hays County Sheriff’s Office