School shows love for local veterans

First Step School made Valentine cards for Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 Auxiliary to deliver to the veterans at Brookdale Senior Living. Tina Thomas-Owens, owner of the First Step School on Posey Rd., contacted Bernie Adams of the VFW post to coordinate the Valentine’s for Veterans project. Adams and volunteer Dorothy Cook picked up the cards on Monday, Feb. 13 and delivered them along with candy and puzzles to the veterans at Brookdale Senior Living. Due to COVID-19 and flu season, the volunteers were not allowed to mingle with the veteran residents. However, they left the cards in the care of Brookdale employees Laura Ramirez, Wendy Hajduk, Karla Flores and Betty Silguero, who later delivered the gifts to the veterans and their spouses.