Above, a sign in front of Brookdale San Marcos North states "Heroes work here." Below left, churchgoers stand in front of the United Methodist Church — 129 W. Hutchison St. — at noon on Good Friday to pray and here the church's bells ring. Below right, Chepo's tells San Marcos ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!