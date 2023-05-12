Sen. Zaffirini casts 70,000 consecutive vote in Texas Senate

Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) cast her 70,000th consecutive vote in the Texas Senate Wednesday, marking an unparalleled statewide and nationwide record.

She has never missed a vote in the Texas Senate since her swearing-in in 1987.

“That is unbelievable,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, as he presented her with a commemorative gavel. The Senate Ladies Club presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

“Every vote counts, and I take my responsibility to cast each one seriously,” Zaffirini said. “I will continue to work hard on behalf of my constituents and to represent them to the best of my ability.'

Zaffirini's legislative accomplishments are numerous and varied. She has passed more than 1,200 bills by working across the aisle and bridging divides.

During the current session she has passed important bipartisan legislation, including Senate Bill (SB) 1639, the “Save Our Swifties” bill, with Rep. Kronda Thimesch (R-Denton). If signed by Governor Greg Abbott, it will prohibit ticket scalping bots from purchasing concert tickets online.

Her SB 49, co-sponsored by Sen. Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), would extend eligibility for the Crime Victims Compensation Program.

What’s more, this year she has passed 18 Senate bills and six House bills that have been sent to the governor for his signature. Another 46 Senate bills by Zaffirini have been passed by the Senate and await consideration by the House of Representatives.

The senator has received more than 1,100 awards and honors for her legislative, professional and public service leadership, including being inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame by Gov. Abbott in 2019 and receiving the 2022 Liberty Bell Award, which is awarded to the non-lawyer with the greatest impact on the law, from the Laredo-Webb County Bar Association.

Zaffirini maintains an open-door policy. Constituents may contact her other staff, especially regarding their perspectives about legislation, via Judith.Zaffirini@senate. texas.gov; her district office, 956-722-2293; or her Capitol office, 512-4630121.