Senator Judith Zaffirini Makes History As First Woman Dean of Texas Senate

Senator Judith Zaffirini, the first Mexican American woman elected to the Texas Senate in 1986, on Sunday at 10 p.m. will become the first woman Dean of the Senate in the history of the State of Texas. Often called the “Dean-in-Waiting” as the second-highest-ranking senator for 16 years, she will rise to highest-ranking as former Senator John Whitmire resigns at that time to become Mayor of Houston on Jan. 1.

“Only 24 women have served in the Texas Senate with 952 men,” Senator Zaffirini said, “including the four Democratic and four Republican women who serve today. In 1986 Senator Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas) and I became the seventh and eighth women elected. We joined Senator Cyndi Krier (R-San Antonio), marking the first time more than one woman served in the 31-member body.”

Because the next three senators in seniority are male, it could have been a long time before another woman was in place to assume the deanship if Senator Zaffirini hadn’t.

A native Laredoan and descendant of her hometown’s founder, Don Tomás Sánchez, Senator Zaffirini “is a trailblazer who has shattered barriers in her public service and profession,” according to a press release. She has passed a record-breaking 1,388 bills, more than any legislator in Texas history. She has maintained a career-long perfect voting record, having cast 72,132 consecutive votes as of 2023—a state and national record.

An educator and businesswoman, Zaffrini is an award-winning Communication Specialist, amassing more than 1,200 awards and honors for her legislative, professional and civic accomplishments, including more than 600 statewide and national communication awards.

She also is president of the Alexander Foundation and its entities, including Alexander Investments and Alexander Development.

“Her journey from supporting herself since she was 17 and marrying at 18 to earning B.S., M.A., and PhD degrees from The University of Texas at Austin and breaking barriers in the Texas Legislature reflects her persistence and dedication to excellence,” the press release said.

Judith and Carlos Zaffirini Sr. have one son, Carlos Jr.; daughter by marriage, Audrey; and two grandsons, Asher Maxwell (6) and George William (4).

