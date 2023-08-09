Services are set for U.S. Army soldier killed in vehicle accident

A Dripping Springs native and 2021 graduate of the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Hailey Hodsden, 24, died on Aug. 1 during a training accident in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Hodsden was serving as a Scout Platoon Leader in the 2nd U.S. Cavalry Regimen and was traveling in a Stryker military vehicle when a civilian semi-truck struck the vehicle as it merged onto Autobahn 93, according to a press release from the U.S. Army.

Hodsden was a commissioned armor officer who had been in the unit for little over a year at the time of the accident. Civilian medical personnel treated and transported her to a local hospital, where the medical staff pronounced she had died. No other soldiers traveling in the vehicle received injuries. The press release also stated the incident is under investigation.

“Hailey was an exceptional leader,” said Lt. Col. Joseph M. Byerly, 4th Squadron Commander. “As the Saber family mourns her loss, we are reminded of the courage and commitment that she displayed each day. She was a true example for others to emulate.”

“Lt. Hodsden was well-respected by all who knew and served with her. She was a valued Dragoon and teammate,” said Col. Robert S. McChrystal, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Commander. “We extend our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and fellow Dragoons.”

She was born on July 5, 1999, in Austin, and was a 2017 graduate of Dripping Springs High School. She is survived by her parents, Scott and Julie Hodsden, siblings Sgt. Scott Hodsden, 1st Lt. Luke and Rose Hodsden, CDT Maximilian Hodsden, Jenna Hodsden, Taylor Hodsden, Eleanor Hodsden, and Nicholas Hodsden.

A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Dripping Springs. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at St Martin de Porres Catholic Church.

Interment will be in the cemetery at West Point, New York at a time to be announced.