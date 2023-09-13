SEW AMAZING

Quilt show features work of area artists

The city of Kyle Arts and Cultural Commission invites the community to view a variety of beautiful quilts created by local artisans at City Hall, 100 W. Center St.

The quilts will be open to the public to view during regular business hours now until Thursday, Sept. 28.

Visitors will have a chance to view a wide range of quilts in various styles, colors and patterns.

City officials stated that they are encouraging the community to come together and celebrate the talent and hard work of these local quilters.

This event is sponsored by the city of Kyle Arts and Cultural Commission as part of their art display programs to enrich the community, and which aim to put a spotlight on the different types of art evident in this diverse community.

For more information on the Arts and Cultural Commission, visit cityofkyle.com/bc-ac/ arts-and-cultural-commission- resource-guide.

More quilts will be on display during the Kyle Quilters Quilt Show hosted by the Kyle Area Senior Zone on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Krug Activity Center, 101 S. Burleson St.

This event is free and includes a boutique with handmade items for purchase as well as a raffle for a chance to win a quilt.

For more information on the Kyle Quilters Quilt Show, visit cityofkyle.com/communications/kyle-quiltersquilt-show-2023.