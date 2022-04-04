Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
SHARING LOVE OF MUSIC: Starlight Symphony Orchestra showcases majestic sounds
Starlight Symphony Orchestra performed a collection of works aimed to showcase the love of music on Sunday at Wimberley First Baptist Church.
The orchestra’s “Sharing the Love of Music” performance featured works by Dvorak and Verdi.
“Each piece was selected with the mindset of grandness, fondness, beauty, and the pure joy of sharing the love of music with friends,” the orchestra said.