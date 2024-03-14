Sheriff’s Office 2023 Racial Profiling Report released

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office released the 2023 Racial Profiling Report, which is an analysis of data obtained during motor vehicle stops by Sheriff’s Office deputies. The report is required by the Sandra Bland Act of 2017.

According to the report, deputies made 7,177 motor vehicle stops in 2023. Of those, 159 people or 2% were Asian or Pacific Islander, 538 people or 7% were Black, 2,033 people or 28% were Hispanic or Latino, 52 people or less than 1% were Alaskan Native or Native American, 4,395 people or 61% were white, 2,371 people or 33% were female and 4,806 people or 67% were male.

The report also stated that there were 4,148 moving traffic violations. Of those, 125 were Asian or Pacific Islander, 296 were Black, 1,105 were Hispanic or Latino, 33 were Alaskan Native or Native American and 2,589 were white.

The report stated that 65 people were stopped due to preexisting knowledge. Of those, zero were Asian or Pacific Islander, seven were Black, 19 were Hispanic or Latino, zero were Alaskan Native or Native American and 39 were white.

The report stated that there were 2,629 vehicle traffic violations (not moving). Of those, 33 were Asian or Pacific Islander, 215 were black, 809 were Hispanic or Latino, 14 were Alaskan Native or Native American and 1,558 were white.

The report stated that there were 335 people stopped because the law was violated. Of those, one was Asian or Pacific Islander, 20 were Black, 100 were Hispanic or Latino, five were Alaskan Native or Native American and 209 were white.

The report stated of the stops that resulted in arrest, zero were Asian or Pacific Islander, eight people or 10% were Black, 30 people or 37% were Hispanic or Latino, zero were Alaskan Native or Native American and 44 people or 54% were white.

The report stated that of the stops that resulted in a citation only, 13 people or 1% were Asian or Pacific Islander, 41 people or 4% were black, 334 people or 36% were Hispanic or Latino six people or 1% were Alaskan Native or Native American and 535 people or 58% were white.

The report stated that Sheriff's Deputies performed 330 searches that were consented to as well as non-consent searches, which are a result of probable cause, contraband in view, vehicle inventory or incident to arrest. There were 35 consent searches. Of those, two people or 6% were Asian or Pacific Islander, three people or 9% were Black, ten people or 29% were Hispanic or Latino, zero people were Alaskan Native or Native American and 20 people or 57% were white. There were 295 non-consent searches. Of those, one person or less than 1% were Asian or Pacific Islander, 32 people or 11% were Black, 100 people or 34% were Hispanic or Latino, zero people were Alaskan Native or Native American and 162 people or 55% were white.

The report stated that the Sheriff’s Deputies found that of the 330 searches, 230 resulted in contraband being found. Of those total hits (contraband found), two people or 66% were Asian or Pacific Islander, 24 people or 69% were Black, 75 people or 68% were Hispanic or Latino, zero were Alaskan Native or Native American and 129 people or 71% were white.

According to the report, the Sheriff’s Deputies had zero incidents where use of force resulted in bodily injury during a stop.