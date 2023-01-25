Sheriff’s office alerts Wimberley residents of rabies found in dead fox

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office issued a rabies alert Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said a dead fox found in Wimberley outside a residential home in the 500 block of West Summit Drive was found to be positive for rabies after it was tested by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

HCSO asked anyone who may have come in physical contact with this animal to call the sheriff’s office’s animal control unit at 512-393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 512-778-6744.