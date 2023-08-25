Sheriff's office unveils new method to report crimes

Hays County residents and visitors can now report certain crimes to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office using an online reporting system.

In a press release, Hays County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Hipolito stated that this new service will allow the public the opportunity to report several kinds of incidents, including: property damage, telephone harassment, lost property and thefts of less than $2,500.

The Online Reporting System was built to offer citizens additional avenues for reporting crimes and incidents that do not require an immediate response by law enforcement. This system also allows dispatchers to offer the option to callers, in turn allowing deputies to respond to high priority calls more efficiently.

It's important to note that even if citizens call in with a non-violent incident, they still have the option of having a deputy respond to assist, the press release stated.

All cases will be assigned for review to determine if there is additional information needed for the case. If the reported incident does not have enough information to be passed along to investigators, the submission will be rejected and returned to the citizen to add the required information.

Once the report is submitted and reviewed, citizens will be contacted by an investigator assigned to the case.

This online reporting system gives the public a more direct path to investigators that look at non-violent and non-emergent incidents.

Lastly, it is important to ensure that the crime committed occurred in the Hays County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. The system does provide guidance on the jurisdiction of the crime, so the public will be made aware if they need to report their incident to a different Law Enforcement Agency.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said he is excited to give the citizens another avenue to expeditiously report specific crimes and to allow deputies to remain in the field for proactive enforcement duties.

To find out more about this system, please visit: https://hayscountytx. com/law-enforcement/ sheriff/hays-countys-online- reporting-system/