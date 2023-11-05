2023 Shining Stars Under 40 award winners share advice and inspiration for other young professionals

The San Marcos Area Chamber is proud to shine a spotlight on five exceptional young professionals who have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Shining Stars Under 40 (SSU40) award this year. These five individuals have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their professions and a commitment to serving the San Marcos community.

The 2023 San Marcos Shining Stars Under 40 award winners are:

• Robert Dorsey, Mc-Nabb & Company

• Andrew Fernandez, San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District • Jason Hendrix, Texas Regional Bank

• Cody Lock, Frost Bank

• Lauren Lowry, Interior Designer The SSU40 award aims to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of young leaders. These awardees have not only achieved significant success in their respective fields but have also demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the San Marcos community.

Their nominators shared highlights of their accomplishments, and then the award winners themselves where asked to share about their mentors and advice to other young professionals.

Robert Dorsey, McNabb & Company Robert is active with the Texas State Alumni Association, Park North Condominiums Homeowner’s Association Board, National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, San Marcos Area Board of Realtors Board of Directors, and Recycling Ambassador for the City of San Marcos. He won New Face of the Year 2013. He’s a successful real estate agent and part owner of a property management company. He completed the Texas Realtor Leadership Program. He has been a great ambassador for the Chamber and served on the first Executive Board to create the San Marcos Young Professionals, building excitement and engagement.

AHe acts as a role model for young LBGTQ+ future business leaders.

Tell us about a mentor who inspired/inspires you in your career.

Monica Malorgio Katz has had the single most influence on my career and I have been so incredibly privileged to call her my mentor, leader, and friend. We first met at Texas State University where she was my professor. From there she convinced me to join her real estate office. Fast forward to today, she has been my broker for over 10 years and I have not only helped her grow her office into the company it is today, but we are now business partners as well. Monica's persistence, guidance, and mentorship is solely and completely the reason I entered real estate and I can't thank her enough for it.

What is a favorite leadership quote of yours?

'There is no elevator to success, you must take the stairs.' -Zig Ziglar (repeated endlessly by Monica Katz)

What advice would you give another young professional starting out in your field?

This job is not for everyone and it won't be easy, but it is SO incredibly rewarding once you master it. To be enormously successful in this industry, accept that mistakes will happen and steadfastly remain solutions-oriented.

Andrew Fernandez, San Marcos CISD:

Andrew joined the SMCISD team in 2017 and oversees the Communications and Technology Department, while serving on the Superintendent's Cabinet. He previously spent three seasons working in the Basketball Communications Office for the San Antonio Spurs, including the 2014 Championship season.

He led a holistic rebrand for SMCISD with new Rattler logo, weekly communications, and high quality social media platforms.

Prior to COVID-19, he organized the 1-to-1 technology initiative. This proactive approach helped students and families to be better equipped for online learning during 20202022.

He sought out wireless internet solutions for SMCISD households to receive free hotspots to support the usage of district- issued devices for social-emotional support during the lockdown and academic achievement by students.

Tell us about a mentor who inspired/inspires you in your career.

My daily inspiration is Rudy and Debra Fernandez, my parents. Both of my parents come from a single parent household but they worked hard to provide for my brothers and me. My dad worked at the post office where he was a mail handler. Every day, he would lift 3050 lb pallets for 8 to 10 hours a day. When I think I am having a rough day or dealing with a communication crisis, I think of the effort he put in day in and day out. My mother raised three boys–I think that should be enough to motivate someone, but she handled the challenge with grace, love and most importantly, she made all of us better men while working a full-time job herself. She was the foundation of our family and I am eternally grateful for her.

What is a favorite leadership quote of yours?

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”–Maya Angelou

What advice would you give another young professional starting out in your field?

My advice to young professionals starting out in the field of communications is be bold, be the hardest worker in the room, network and always stay true to yourself.

Be Bold–I took every internship, I worked every communications job I could find in college and post graduation. I broadcasted games in college, interned at the San Antonio Express News, interned at Fox29 news and did everything I could to gain knowledge in the field of communications.

Hard Work–Be willing to stand out and pride yourself on hard work. During my interview with San Marcos, I remember telling the committee: You may find someone smarter, or more experienced but I promise no one will outwork me.

Network–My first full time job in communications was with the San Antonio Spurs. This opportunity came about through a friend I had in college. You never know who will provide your next opportunity so be willing learn from anyone and everyone.

Most importantly, I would advise any professional to never forget where they came from and those that supported them along the way. Something I try to be cognizant of is that no matter what I do or what I achieve, I am a reflection of more than just myself.

Jason Hendrix, Texas Regional Bank

Jason has been a community banker for almost 15 years. He has been in San Marcos for the over 4 years. He also attends the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU. A very prestigious accomplishment. Plus he is an incredible performer and mentor for his coworkers.

Tell us about a mentor who inspired/inspires you in your career.

I’ll forever be grateful for the many people who have and continue to disciple me throughout my life and professional career. I want to highlight my parents, who have been the two most influential mentors in my life. Growing up, they exemplified selflessness, fairness, resolve, and consistency. Those traits formed a foundation in my life and an understanding that everything will be okay as long as you treat people with respect, be consistent in who you are and what you do, and push through when things are difficult.

What is a favorite leadership quote of yours?

“Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves. Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too.’” Philippians 2:3-4

What advice would you give another young professional starting out in your field?

Seek out challenging new things. Be consistent with showing up and being present in the moment with people. Be courageous to meet new people and build professional relationships. Respectfully, be professionally curious, ask a lot of questions, and listen with intent.

Cody Lock, Frost Bank Cody is a vice president in commercial banking. He has been successful in both personal/retail banking and commercial/business banking. Cody was one of the youngest to be promoted to a VP position at Frost. This is direct result of his hard work and dedication to serving his customers and fellow employees with excellence.

Tell us about a mentor who inspired/inspires you in your career.

I have a great deal of gratitude for John Schawe and Justin Payne for taking a chance on me and hiring me in San Marcos. Not only did they give me the opportunity to move out of Austin to San Marcos and become a part of this wonderful community, but have continued to help me grow and succeed professionally and personally.

What is a favorite leadership quote of yours?

Earn your leadership every day. – Michael Jordan

What advice would you give another young professional starting out in your field?

You will never know everything. Always continue to look for opportunities to learn and grow.

Lauren Lowry, Lauren Lowry Interior Design In 2015, Lauren launched her business and was recently awarded Best of Hays 2022 for Interior Design. She serves investors in short term rentals, and she serves clients through her interior design online e-course. She co-owns Group 24, a real estate investing group. This year she launched Tallulah Studio Home Staging; Streams, an online course teaching people how to earn income through Digital Marketing; and Lolo, a furniture and home decor retail business.

In addition, she has served as Vice President on the Board of Directors for ACCEYSS, a community resource network providing underserved and underrepresented youth with access to STEM and agricultural pathways.

Tell us about a mentor who inspired/inspires you in your career.

My mom and husband have been my greatest mentors. While I've had coaches and leaders in my life my mom and husband have shaped me into who I am today and inspired my career choices. From a young age, my mom taught me to look at the world through the lens of possibility. She was always seeing beauty in the world around us. She taught me to see faces in my banana slices and how to turn dead weeds into a beautiful floral arrangement. She is a true artist and because of that so am I.

While exploring Sequoia National Park this past summer I came across an explanation of what can happen to a Sequoia Tree pine cone. It read that 'female pine cones, hanging on male trees, can hang on the tree, sealed up for twenty years until something opens it.' This is what my husband Joel Lowry has done for me. He has opened up the potential in me and with patience walked with me as I stepped into who I was always created to be. He has challenged my bad thinking and habits, seen the gold in me and created space in our lives so I could run into the things I carry in my heart. I learn most from how he loves and interacts with other people. He is a cheerleader to so many and my biggest fan.

What is a favorite leadership quote of yours?

My favorite quote is 'Wise people are builders - they build families, businesses, communities. And through intelligence and insight their enterprises are established and endure.' - King Solomon

What advice would you give another young professional starting out in your field?

My advice would be... Do it scared. You're not going to know what you're doing and are going to feel like an imposter but don't let that keep you from taking the risk and just going for it. The answers and understanding will come as you try and fail and pick yourself back up again and try again. AND if you're going to be an entrepreneur you have to get rid of an employee mindset. There are no 'normal' work hours and no one to tell you you're doing a good job. You must gauge your success by becoming a better you today than you were yesterday.

The honorees will be celebrated at the San Marcos Area Chamber‘s Annual Dinner & Awards Gala to be held on Nov. 16 at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites.

Chamber officials stated that this prestigious event will bring together local business leaders, community members, and the award winners' families to celebrate the achievements and contributions of these exceptional young professionals.

The 2023 Shining Stars Under 40 program is backed by these generous sponsors who support the leadership development of young professionals yearround: Sights & Sounds of Christmas Festival Association, Frost, and Texas Regional Bank.

For more information, visit www.SanMarcosTexas. com or call the Chamber at 512-393-5900.