Nosotros La Gente recently donated shoes and coats to be distributed to San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District students. Helping out on Monday were parent liaisons who assisted in picking up gifts for the Rattlers. Nosotros La Gente, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1996 by Ralph Gonzales, taking as its mission to assist families, with their needs and to promote equality and justice for all citizens in the community.

Photo provided by SMCISD