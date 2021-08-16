Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

A mural showcasing latinx history in San Marcos was unveiled Saturday at QC Meat Market. Above, the family of Tomás Cuevas posing in front of his portion of the mural. Daily Record photos by Alyssa Gonzales

SHOWCASING HISTORY: Mural highlighting San Marcos's latinx history unveiled

Mon, 08/16/2021 - 7:19pm
Alyssa Gonzales
Staff Reporter
@alyssagonz89
agonzales@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, August 16, 2021

On Saturday, QC Meat Market hosted a Mural Unveiling Party for the new mural alongside their building. The vibrant painting includes significant Latinx figures that have made a difference in the San Marcos community, including Ofelia Vasquez-Philo, Pauline Espinosa, Tomás Cuevas and Tomás Rivera.

Above, decedents of Pauline Espinosa celebrated her accomplishments within the community as they stood by her part of the mural.

The event included speeches from family members of Vasquez-Philo, Espinoza and Cuevas, who spoke of their loved one’s accomplishments and contributions to the community. Arts and Advocacy Coordinator for Mano Amiga, Dayann Pazmino read passages from Rivera 's book, “...y no se lo tragó la tierra.” 

Above, daughter of Ophelia Vasquez-Philo, Rosalba Merchant and her family are all smiles as they posed in front of her picture. 

The event included live music from Austin band, El Combo Oscuro and food from the Tacos El Primo Estilo Jalisco food truck. Activities such as bubbles and chalk were provided for children and those in attendance were able to view and take pictures alongside the mural. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021