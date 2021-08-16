SHOWCASING HISTORY: Mural highlighting San Marcos's latinx history unveiled

On Saturday, QC Meat Market hosted a Mural Unveiling Party for the new mural alongside their building. The vibrant painting includes significant Latinx figures that have made a difference in the San Marcos community, including Ofelia Vasquez-Philo, Pauline Espinosa, Tomás Cuevas and Tomás Rivera.

Above, decedents of Pauline Espinosa celebrated her accomplishments within the community as they stood by her part of the mural.

The event included speeches from family members of Vasquez-Philo, Espinoza and Cuevas, who spoke of their loved one’s accomplishments and contributions to the community. Arts and Advocacy Coordinator for Mano Amiga, Dayann Pazmino read passages from Rivera 's book, “...y no se lo tragó la tierra.”

Above, daughter of Ophelia Vasquez-Philo, Rosalba Merchant and her family are all smiles as they posed in front of her picture.

The event included live music from Austin band, El Combo Oscuro and food from the Tacos El Primo Estilo Jalisco food truck. Activities such as bubbles and chalk were provided for children and those in attendance were able to view and take pictures alongside the mural.