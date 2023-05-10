Safe! Hayden Kinzer steals home on a passed ball sneaking a foot onto home plate as the tag is applied.
Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat
Rosemary Klein fields the ball from the circle and attempts to throw a runner out at first base.
Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat
From left, Macy Odam runs down the third baseline to score a run for the San Marcos Bobcats; Clay Wiatrek slides into home on a passed ball to score another run; Abel Olivares gets a hit; and Charlie Carothers fields the ball and fires it to first base.
Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat
SLIDING SENSATION
Local athletes stand out at end of year tournament
San Marcos Youth Baseball/ Softball Association hosted the end of the season tournaments last weekend crowning eight champions across four different age brackets in each sport.
“This is the first year in quite some time where we ended our baseball season with a tournament to determine our league champion, and I believe players, parents and coaches alike really enjoyed the playoff atmosphere,” Scott Yarbrough, president of SMYBSA board, said. “We also hosted 32 Softball teams, including eight of our own, for a season ending softball tournament with teams from all over Central Texas.
The tournament was organized by SMYBSA Board Member Robin Nunez, and it was so exciting to see so many teams here in our community displaying their
skills. It was truly a great weekend for both baseball and softball. The association had more than 30 teams and around 500 total players and coaches.
Baseball League Champions: 14U: Sage Capital Bank Rangers 12U: Bone Doctors Orioles 10U: Red Sox sponsored by Jane Hughson 8U: Well Family Chiropractic Tigers Softball League Champions: 14U: Texan Family Care Tigers 12U: Well Family Chiropractic Bobcats 10U: Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Horned Frogs 8U: Bluebonnet Electric Bobcats