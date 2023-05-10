SLIDING SENSATION

Local athletes stand out at end of year tournament

San Marcos Youth Baseball/ Softball Association hosted the end of the season tournaments last weekend crowning eight champions across four different age brackets in each sport.

“This is the first year in quite some time where we ended our baseball season with a tournament to determine our league champion, and I believe players, parents and coaches alike really enjoyed the playoff atmosphere,” Scott Yarbrough, president of SMYBSA board, said. “We also hosted 32 Softball teams, including eight of our own, for a season ending softball tournament with teams from all over Central Texas.

The tournament was organized by SMYBSA Board Member Robin Nunez, and it was so exciting to see so many teams here in our community displaying their

skills. It was truly a great weekend for both baseball and softball. The association had more than 30 teams and around 500 total players and coaches.

Baseball League Champions: 14U: Sage Capital Bank Rangers 12U: Bone Doctors Orioles 10U: Red Sox sponsored by Jane Hughson 8U: Well Family Chiropractic Tigers Softball League Champions: 14U: Texan Family Care Tigers 12U: Well Family Chiropractic Bobcats 10U: Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Horned Frogs 8U: Bluebonnet Electric Bobcats