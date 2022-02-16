SMA Lower School project demonstrates ‘#KindnessCan’

Students in the Lower School at San Marcos Academy celebrated Day 100 with their traditional octogenarian parade through the Middle and Upper School hallways Feb. 11. But this year, they did more than just dress up to mark the occasion.

In order to incorporate a community service component to their celebration, the Lower School set a goal to collect 100 cans of food per classroom to benefit the Hays County Food Bank. With the hashtag “#KindnessCan” as their theme, the 136 Pre-Kindergarten-fifth grade students launched their food drive and began stacking up their cans at the beginning of February.

On the eve of the 100th day of school, each of the classes had met their goal, collecting more than 1100 cans of food.

Inspired by their efforts, the Academy’s Leo Club offered to assist the Lower School with the last stage of the project: loading all the cans of food into the Food Bank van. About 25 Leos reported for duty when the van pulled up to Davidson Hall on the morning of Feb. 10.

“We are grateful for our continued relationship with San Marcos Academy,” said Iris Tate, community relations coordinator of the Hays County Food Bank. “Seeing how passionate the students were about helping others and meeting their goal was the highlight of my day. This year’s food drive exceeded expectations and will go to our neighbors in need throughout Hays County.”

Tate reported that the collection of cans weighed in at more than half a ton—1250 pounds, to be exact.

“We had two days off for the winter weather that hit us earlier this month, and we were afraid that might impact our ability to meet our goal,” said Lower School Principal Michael Hannum. “But the students were determined and kept bringing in their cans. We were very pleased, not just with the final result, but by the joy this project generated among our students.”

Like other classes in the Lower School, second graders in Ms. Katey Henry’s classroom were enthusiastic about the food drive project and were proud of the 158 cans they contributed to the cause.

“We got to help stack the cans on the table, and I put the mustard on the top,” said Adyn Fuentes. “I think people who get the food will be happy because they will have more food to eat.”

The class has been focusing on the character trait of compassion this month and easily drew the connection between that attribute and their project. Asked to define compassion, Olivia Mailloux said, “Compassion is like when someone falls down or gets hurt and you pick them up.” As Johanna Nichols added, “It felt good to do something that will help others.”