SMA raises $200,000 with first Academy Nights Gala

With the glitter and glamor of the 1920s, San Marcos Academy hosted its first-ever Academy Nights Gala, an event to fund current academic initiatives while simultaneously celebrating the staff, faculty and families who are part of the SMA community.

More than 300 guests attended the inaugural event, many dressed in Gatsby-era fashions while dancing to the music of “The Grooves” and enjoying a formal dinner catered by the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center. The gala featured both a silent and live auction, the combined total of which, when combined with donations, reached $217,000.

The raised amount supports budgets for Academy programs, including $30,000 set aside for the Military Science Program.

'The gala was a phenomenal event that brought the community of San Marcos Academy together,” Dr. Brian Guenther, president of San Marcos Academy, said. “Hearing the stories of how the school has touched lives through generations was moving and inspiring as we look toward the future of San Marcos Academy. We look forward with great anticipation to what the Lord will do in the coming ages.'

The event was underwritten by sponsors including AmeriTex Pipe & Products LLC, IBC Bank, CORE by W.B. Arthur, SCI, and Texas Storm Athletics. La Cima, the Hou Family, Richard L. Burdick Foundation and Walmart were platinum sponsors. Gold sponsors included Christus Santa Rosa Hospital and Christus Trinity Clinic, Dustyn Simmons Accounting, Frost Bank, Gunder Associates, Melissa & Michael Hoch, Mac and Mattie Howard, Igniting Prayer in Action, James and Lissett Mahan, Central Texas Realty and KW Austin Keller Williams, Texas Regional Bank and Two P's & Calli's Boutique.