SMA students support School Fuel San Marcos

San Marcos Academy students stepped up to the plate for School Fuel San Marcos, donating 1,063 food items for the special sack that goes home with local students for the Christmas holidays.

The Academy’s LEO Club and Student Ambassadors co-sponsored the food drive in November as a contest between advisory classes. Coming out on top were the sophomore boys in the Upper School, the sixth and seventh grade boys in the Middle School, and Mrs. Morris’ first graders in the Lower School. The winning classes will be treated to a special lunch for their efforts.

In addition to collecting items, SMA’s LEO Club members and Student Ambassadors filled the special sacks and delivered the tubs of food to the School Fuel headquarters for distribution at local schools before the Christmas holidays.

School Fuel currently serves 1,003 students in San Marcos who have a high risk of little or no food in their homes. These students receive a sack of food in their backpacks each Friday to provide nutrition over the weekend. Three times a year, at Christmas, Spring Break, and before the summer holiday, School Fuel sends home a supplemental sack that contains a sleeve of Ritz crackers, a jar of peanut butter and a Hershey bar.

For more information on School Fuel San Marcos or to volunteer to help pack sacks, visit their website at www.schoolfuelsanmarcos.org. Information on San Marcos Academy can be found on their website at www.SMABears.org.