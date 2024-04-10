Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos Academy Varsity Tennis Team: (front row) Morgan Scott, Faith Becker, Kayla Mock, Helen Gao, Sarah Britton, Emma Feigl (back row) Matt Contreras, Head Coach; Abel Gijangha; Jacob Becker; Blain Montgomery; Bryce Harper; Layton Schawe; Nathaniel Blackstone; Michelle Harper, Assistant Coach
SMA tennis heading to state tournament

Wed, 04/10/2024 - 12:00am
SAN MARCOS ACADEMY
Staff Reports
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

The San Marcos Academy varsity tennis team competed at the TAPPS 3A District Tennis Tournament on April 4, 2024. Following a long day of play, six members of the team advanced to the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament to be held on April 17-18.

Freshman Blain Montgomery earned the silver medal in the boys singles bracket while senior Layton Schawe took home sixth place. The SMA boys doubles team of Bryce Harper, freshman, and Nathaniel Blackstone, senior, earned the bronze medal and the girls doubles team of senior Emma Fiegl and sophomore Kayla Mock placed fifth.

“Our team has practiced hard all season getting ready for the district meet. We have had a goal from the beginning to advance to the state tournament. I am proud of the way that these athletes played last week and look forward to coaching them at State,” said Matt Contreras, head tennis coach.

Also competing at the district tournament were Helen Gao, Sarah Britton, Katheleen Shell and Morgan Scott. Britton will also be competing in the state tournament with mixed doubles partner Jacob Becker as a part of the TAPPS mixed doubles bracket.

