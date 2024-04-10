SMA tennis heading to state tournament

The San Marcos Academy varsity tennis team competed at the TAPPS 3A District Tennis Tournament on April 4, 2024. Following a long day of play, six members of the team advanced to the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament to be held on April 17-18.

Freshman Blain Montgomery earned the silver medal in the boys singles bracket while senior Layton Schawe took home sixth place. The SMA boys doubles team of Bryce Harper, freshman, and Nathaniel Blackstone, senior, earned the bronze medal and the girls doubles team of senior Emma Fiegl and sophomore Kayla Mock placed fifth.

“Our team has practiced hard all season getting ready for the district meet. We have had a goal from the beginning to advance to the state tournament. I am proud of the way that these athletes played last week and look forward to coaching them at State,” said Matt Contreras, head tennis coach.

Also competing at the district tournament were Helen Gao, Sarah Britton, Katheleen Shell and Morgan Scott. Britton will also be competing in the state tournament with mixed doubles partner Jacob Becker as a part of the TAPPS mixed doubles bracket.