SMART terminal has new name, ownership update

Texas-based Scarborough Lane Development and Partners Real Estate announced Thursday a series of changes for what it is now calling the former SMART Terminal, the subject of widespread discussion and community concerns.

According to a press release, the new name for the property is AXIS Logistics Park, and it is described as 'a mega-industrial development,' that includes a 2,000-acre park that the co-developers stated will be 'one of the largest master planned industrial parks in the nation.'

'We are eager to continue working with the city of San Marcos and Caldwell County and market our strategically located real estate that offers logistics solutions for industrial tenants, both national and international,' said Clayton Kendall, executive vice president of Scarborough Lane Development. 'AXIS Logistics Park is open for business and will be the first industrial park of its scale in Central Texas and will serve as a regional distribution hub for retailers, suppliers and manufacturers.'

The press release explains that the park, located in San Marcos, will offer access for distribution, manufacturing and logistics solutions. The site itself will span approximately 2,000 acres of land, with access to utilities and regionally connected infrastructure. The developers stated that they are calling this area the Texas Triangle, an urban mega-region consisting of Austin, San Antonio and Houston, with direct access to Loop 110, and 'easy access to IH-35, I-10 and SH130.' 'In addition to being in a strategically ideal location to serve the Texas Triangle, AXIS Logistics Park is the obvious choice for logistics and shipping by national and international manufacturers,' said John Colglazier, a partner at Partners Real Estate, one of the co-developers.

The Daily Record will follow up on this announcement in the Sunday edition of the paper.