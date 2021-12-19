SMCISD board votes to keep current election format Sun, 12/19/2021 - 5:00am The San Marcos Consolidated Board of Trustees chose to keep its current election format by rejecting a move to seven single-member districts.Currently, the makeup of the board consists of five members who represent a single district and two trustees voted at-large. The board considered moving to a makeup of seven ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about SMCISD board votes to keep current election format