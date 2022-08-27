SMCISD Child Nutrition Services to offer meals at no charge

San Marcos Consolidated ISD will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge, the district’s child nutrition services recently announced.

SMCISD Child Nutrition Services, San Marcos High School, Goodnight Middle School, Miller Middle School, Rodriguez Elementary, Hernandez Elementary, Travis Elementary, Bowie Elementary, DeZavala Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Mendez Elementary, Bonham PK and Lamar Learning Center will continue the policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

Information provided by SMCISD Child Nutrition Services