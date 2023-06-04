SMCISD to hold special meeting

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for Monday, June 5.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Criminal Justice Classroom at San Marcos High School, at 2601 Rattler Road.

The published agenda for the meeting includes a public forum opportunity after the meeting is called to order. Also on the agenda, the board will prepare its schedule for the regular scheduled meeting set for June 19.

In addition, the board will hear an operations update and hold a budget workshop before adjourning.