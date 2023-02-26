SMCISD student dies in auto, pedestrian accident in middle school parking lot

An 11-year-old Goodnight Middle School student died early Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the drop off lane of the school parking lot, according to San Marcos Police.

Police said that at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the school located at 1301 State Highway 123, following a report of a collision.

The school resource officer was on campus and had communicated over the police radio that a vehicle had struck a student in the parking lot, police said.

Additional officers soon arrived at the school. Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno also responded to the scene and pronounced the student deceased. Police said the driver of the vehicle had been identified and had remained at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed in connection with the collision and death of the student, police said. The names of the student and the driver were not released.

There were other students and parents dropping off their children in the vicinity of the accident that morning. Cars passing the school early Friday could also see a large contingent of police, fire and EMS vehicles coming into the school parking lot and a white tent set up in the parking lane area, setting off a flurry of social media posts and calls seeking information The Texas Department of Public Safety, Hays County and the San Marcos City Marshals Office assisted at Goodnight.

Police said any additional questions regarding student resources should be directed to officials at San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District.

The school adjacent to Goodnight, the Bonham Prekindergarten School, did not have to shelter in place. According to a SMCISD spokesperson, initially the public was informed that the campus was 'on hold' due to a medical emergency in the parking lot, noting that there was no threat to the students, teachers or staff at that time.

Later, the SMCISD announced to parents that the classes for the rest of the day were canceled.

Students at the school were transported to the San Marcos High School Student Activity Center, where parents were told they could be reunited with their children.

Police announced to the public that the department would shut down SH-123 to facilitate the transfer of Goodnight Middle School students to the pick-up point. The highway was reopened at noon.

In the early afternoon, SMCISD School Superintendent Michael Cardona issued a letter to the SMCISD community.

He stated, “I am deeply saddened to inform you that our student has passed away.”

“The loss of a student is devastating and we are all grieving together. I wish I had the right words to say, but I do not. We appreciate your continued prayers and support for the family and the San Marcos CISD community impacted by this tragic incident. All secondary counselors are on site to assist students and staff during this difficult time,” Cardona stated.

Hays County Commissioner Court Judge Ruben Becerra using Twitter, stated, 'The tragedy at Goodnight Middle School has broken our hearts and shaken our community. We pray for the parents, the teachers, the students, the witnesses, and for our 11-year-old angel.'

The community responded with an outpouring of concern for the student's family, and a prayer vigil was called for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cottonwood Creek Park, Rattler Road and Monterrey Oak.

