SMCISD Trustees to discuss COVID-19 booster incentive, election method

Sun, 12/12/2021 - 5:00am

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will discuss offering an incentive for district employees who receive a COVID-19 booster.The board will discuss and take action regarding the incentive during Monday’s regular meeting.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved COVID-19 booster vaccines for all adults 18 years and ...

