SMHS Baseball honors fallen officers with special uniforms

The San Marcos baseball team honored San Marcos Police Department fallen officers Justin Putnam and Kenneth Copeland during the Rattlers home game against the New Braunfels Unicorns in celebration of First Responders Night.

The Rattlers wore special jerseys with Copeland and Putnam's names on the back along with a patch on the front of the jerseys featuring the SMPD badge logo and the badge numbers of the two fallen officers.

“As we say 'We Are Better Together,” Police Chief Stan Standridge said in an official statement. “The collective efforts of The Rattler Baseball Team to recognize our fallen officers pays tribute to the richness of their lives. In doing so, we perpetuate their legacy within their families and throughout our police department. For that we are deeply grateful.”

Head Coach Bryan Webb wanted to honor not just the fallen officers but also the first responders within San Marcos.

“Those guys throw their life on the line every single day for us to be safe,” Webb said. “We supported them with that uniform.

We are really appreciative of everyone who showed up today. A lot of people can’t do what they do so we are happy to represent all the organizations that were here.”

Copeland served the community of San Marcos for nineteen years having joined the SMPD in 1998.

In December of 2017 while serving out an arrest warrant, Copeland was killed, becoming the first SMPD officier to die in the line of duty.

Putnam joined the SMPD in 2014 and was a graduate of Texas State Univeristy.

In April of 2022, Putnam and two other officiers responded to an assault/domestic violence call when they were ambushed. Putnam died on the scene becoming the second SMPD officer to die in the line of duty.