SMHS dedicates career and tech building in honor of former teacher

San Marcos CISD dedicated the San Marcos High School Career and Technology building after William A. Wyatt Jr.

Wyatt was a teacher at San Marcos High School from 1955 to 1971. The dedication was actually more of a rededication, as the vocational building at the previous high school had been named after Wyatt in 1999.

Wyatt was born and raised in San Marcos, having attended both the San Marcos Baptist Academy and Southwest Texas State University. Before he became a teacher, he was in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a decorated B-17 pilot having flown 30 combat missions and 28 reconnaissance missions in Europe during World War II. A member of the 452nd Bomb Group, Wyatt was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, five Air Medals and received a Presidential Citation.

He returned to San Marcos to finish his undergraduate work at SWT and then received his masters degree from Texas A&M. He worked as an agriculture teacher in Halletsville and Cuero until accepting a similar position at SMHS in 1955.

Wyatt retired in 1971 and was recognized as Teacher of the Year. In 1972, he retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a Lt. Colonel. He served in the USAF Reserves for 28 years and was Commanding Officer of the Area Reserve Unity. Wyatt passed away on June 6, 1997.

In 1999, the vocational building at what was then the high school was dedicated in his honor with then Superintendent Hector Montenegro stating the school board was “supportive of the renaming because Mr. Wyatt had made a significant contribution to vocational education and the agriculture program for many years.”

The current high school was built in 2007 and this spring the Career and Technology building was re-dedicated in Wyatt’s honor.