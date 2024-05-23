SMHS golf players, coaches celebrate a successful season

The SMHS Golf Team wrapped up a successful season and reflected on reaching the three goals it set for the year.

The first goal was to grow the program, said second-year coach Everett Mungia.

“Two years ago, when we inherited the team from the coach who was retiring, there were only eight students on the team. We now have 29 golfers.”

A strategy for increasing the team’s size was for him and second-year Assistant Coach William McWhorter to recruit and work with interested students at Miller and Goodnight Middle Schools. “We are one of the only high schools in the area that has the same coaches working with high school and middle school athletes,” said Mungia.

Unlike the high school golf season, which begins in August, the middle school season begins in mid-March.

“We ask our high school kids to attend the middle school practices, not only to work on their craft but to understand that these middle schoolers could be their teammates in a few years,” said Mungia. “We try to start building camaraderie among the players and having the high school players assume leadership roles in building the program.”

An obstacle the team faces is the lack of an affordable public golf course in San Marcos. The high school players use Bobcat Driving Range in San Marcos, Starcke Park Golf Course in Seguin and Bandit Golf Club in New Braunfels.

The high school team practices from 3:35 to 6:15 p.m.

“When the bell rings for ninth period, we go to the storage unit and grab our clubs and whatever equipment we need for the day,” said golfer Jackson Murphree. “We jump into the bus in the parking lot and go to a different golf course every day.”

McWhorter drives the bus to the various courses.

“Many of my days begin an hour earlier than most teachers. On my way to school around 7 a.m., I stop by the bus barn and pick up a bus that I use to drive the team to afternoon practice,” McWhorter said adding that he does not mind the long hours. “If you like what you’re doing, it doesn’t feel like work.”

Although traveling to different cities complicates things, the golfers stay positive.

“When you go to a different course each time, you don’t know what the next hole is like,” said golfer Elinda Lozano. “You see a sand trap here and water over there. You know which clubs to hit and which way to stand, so you just swing and push yourself. So much of playing golf is a mental game of keeping going and wanting to get better.”

Each golfer has their favorite course.

“I really like Landa Park, because the Comal River flows through it,” said golfer Katie Seebeck. “Most of their water features are natural. It’s a beautiful course. There’s something about the natural water features that enhance the course. The water attracts more wildlife, which makes it nice, too.”

Keeping everyone informed becomes critical when the team plays at a different golf course each day. The coaches use an app called “sportsYou” to communicate with parents.

“I’m always communicating with parents, letting them know our plan for the day,” said McWhorter. “I try to make sure that they know where we are going and when we will return. If we cancel practice because of the weather, we let parents know through the app.”

Because of the traveling, the golfers maximize their practice time.

“We start practice with a short-game warm up for five minutes,” said golfer Jackson Murphree. “One of the coaches will talk to us about what practice will be like, and they ask us what we think we need to work on. We will then work on that or play two or three holes. Once practice is over, we all load back up on the bus so that we can return to the high school by 6:15 p.m.”

When weather does not allow for traveling to another city, the team stays at the school and uses a handheld virtual golf simulator made by Rapsodo Golf.

“It’s a piece of equipment that tells you how far you’re hitting with different clubs,” said Team Captain Ryan Brown. “If you’re a certain distance away from a hole, you need to know which club to use for that distance. Rapsodo helps with that.”

But it isn't just about being good.

“The second team goal was to make the game of golf enjoyable for the kids,” said Mungia. “When they’re trying out golf for the first time, it can be very frustrating. We want them to enjoy the sport.”

One way to make the game more enjoyable is to reduce the cost of being on the team, Mungia adds. “We never want the kids to worry about the expenses of buying golf clubs and paying out of pocket for buckets of practice balls. This year we did a great job with fundraising, with our booster club, with parents, with the community,” Mungia said.

The school provides some of the team’s equipment, according to golfer Jackson Murphree.

“The school issues us bags, uniforms, hats, and push carts. We provide our own shoes. Because most of us are avid golfers away from school, we supply our own clubs,” Murphree said.

The golfers’ reflections indicate that they are enjoying the game and being on the team.

“This year was my first time playing golf,” said Joshua Espinoza. “I learned how to play the game. I learned which irons to hit with and what bogeys and pars are.”

The players learned real- life skills of responsibility and persistence. “Being on the golf team helped me be a better student,” said Dominic Valdez. “It forced me to get all my schoolwork done. It also has taught me how to deal with being bad at something. I can be bad at something and still improve. Golf keeps me learning how to be better.”

Michael Lancaster came to realize that hard work pays off.

“I started the year in the 100s, and I remember when I broke 90. It took a whole lot of work, and I will continue putting in the effort to improve next year,” Lancaster said.

While learning these skills the players developed friendships with teammates and felt more connected to the school.

“I joined this year, my senior year,” said Helena Speed Thompson. “I met some amazing people and made good friends on the team.”

She wasn't the only one. “I was brand new to San Marcos High School, and I wanted to get involved,” said Ellie Pruitt. “I wanted to be more connected. It was a great experience getting to know new people in a new environment.”

Working with both coaches made playing on the golf team more enjoyable.

“Coach Mungia and Coach McWhorter taught me a lot about golf and helped me to grow as a player,” said Timothy Neffendorf. “Because they have coached me for many years, they know me. They know what I need and how to help me do better when it comes to golf.”

“Our third team goal, our long-term goal, is to be a competitive program in Central Texas,” Mungia said. “I’m proud of our golfers for getting into the sport. I have been very impressed with their hard work and dedication to improve. I’m especially proud of Daniella Alvarez, our top female golfer who advanced to regionals this year. Her season ended last year at the district tournament, so during the offseason she made a new goal to reach the regional tournament this year. And she did. We now have somebody who has laid the foundation of success for future golfers. Daniella’s success was big for our golf program.”

Daniella Alvarez credits the support she received from Mungia and McWhorter throughout the year.

“I never will forget what Coach McWhorter said to me at the regional tournament,” said Alvarez. “He wanted to witness me making my last best shot during my senior year at regionals. I went out and did it. I’m glad that he saw my best shot. Not many people can say that.”

As the school bell rings dismissing classes for the day, the players voluntarily stay behind to continue their verbal support for the golf program.

“It seems just like yesterday when we were playing in the Back-to-School Scramble Tournament,” said Luke Cunningham. “We played in teams of four. It was a fun and nice way to ease into the season.”

The team is proud of what they accomplished.

“As a team, we faced many challenges this year, and we weathered the storm,” said Team Captain Ryan Brown. “We had a very competitive year, and the golf team is looking good for the future.”

Nathan Bond is an education professor at Texas State University. Elizabeth Hudson is a retired educator and journalist in Central Texas.