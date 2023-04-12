SMHS Varsity Bass-Tenor Choir earns sweepstakes

The San Marcos High School Varsity Tenor-Bass Choir earned a sweepstakes award at the UIL Region 12 Concert and Sightreading Contest.

The choir earned straight ones for their concert performance of Invictus, arranged by Reginal Wright; Praise the Name of the Lord by Pavel Chesnokov; and the Pirate Song by Tim Y. Jones. The ensemble also received straight ones in the sight-reading portion of the event on Tuesday, April 4 at Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio.

“The San Marcos High School choirs continue to shine,” said David Underwood, San Marcos CISD Coordinator of Fine Arts. “The 2022-2023 school year has had individual success and group successes. Under the direction of Dawn Sheridan-Reinhuber and Brigitte Smith, five choirs compete at UIL concert and sight-reading, each demonstrating superior and excellent ratings.”

Alongside the varsity tenor- bass choir’s outstanding performance, the junior varsity treble choir earned sweepstakes after receiving straight ones. The junior tenor-bass choir received a superior rating in concert and an excellent rating in sight-reading.

Two SMHS choir ensembles also performed at the UIL contest.