Smith named economic development manager

The city of San Marcos has selected Christian Smith to serve as the manager of Economic and Business Development.

Smith was chosen following a nationwide search. His appointment will become effective May 15, 2023.

Smith has a range of experience in local government and nonprofit organization support.

He has worked for the cities of Carrollton and Garland.

He was a partner in Social Venture Partners where he assisted nonprofit organizations ensure their long-term financial sustainability. Most recently, he served as the Economic Development Analyst for the Allen Economic Development Corporation where he focused on business recruitment, development, and retention to support quality business and industry growth.

“Christian’s professional certifications and experience working with different municipalities will help us grow responsibly,” said Assistant City Manager Joe Pantalion. “We are excited to see what projects and initiatives Christian will bring to improve our community.”

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas.

He is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council, International Economic Development Council, and Urban Land Institute.