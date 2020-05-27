Smith receives service award from SMA

Harold “Snuffy” Smith, who is retiring this month after 18 years at San Marcos Academy, received the school’s Exemplary Service Medal May 15 for “distinguished service to God and man through Christian education.”

The medal is the highest award the Academy can bestow and has been presented to 29 individuals since it was established in 1970. Dr. Brian N. Guenther, SMA president, and Dr. Ruth Welborn, chair of the Board of Trustees, presented the award.

After a long and distinguished coaching career, Smith joined the academy staff in 2001 as associate director of admissions, working under one of his own former coaches, Bobby Dale Dupree. Smith would later be named vice president for enrollment management and athletics and in 2016 was named vice president for administration. He will retire on May 29, ending a 45-year career in education.

“I have an overwhelming sense of appreciation as I consider the extraordinary contributions that Snuffy has made to the Academy,” said Dr. Guenther. “I know that when he began his tenure at the academy, his initial thought was that he would be here for about five years. Well, the Lord had other plans, and we are grateful for God’s grace in allowing Snuffy to be here through this school year. I am especially grateful to have had the opportunity to spend the first few of my short five years under his watchful eye, and in the last couple of years as a partner in ministry.”

Guenther noted that while Smith is known as “Snuffy” on the academy campus, he is known as “Coach” to so many others, including his grandchildren. “I have thought about the numbers of students, families and community members that Snuffy has had the opportunity to impact,” Dr. Guenther said. “Coach Smith not only successfully led teams to victory but has led other coaches and schools as an athletic director. Balancing the challenges of community, parent and administrative expectations, he not only led well, but kept his faith at the forefront of his career.

“The Academy has had the great privilege to benefit from Coach Smith’s experience and career. We have been compelled forward in our mission through his constancy, dedication and loyalty to this place. The Exemplary Service Award is to be presented when an individual goes above and beyond in his or her service to the academy. More so, the award is given to those whom the academy leadership deems an appropriate example for others to follow, hence the word exemplary. Mr. Smith is such a man, and it is my privilege to present him with this award.”

Founded in 1907, San Marcos Academy is a college preparatory school for boarding and day students in grades K-12.