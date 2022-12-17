The San Marcos Police Department distributed gifts to local families through its annual Blue Santa program. Pictured, SMPD Cpl. Laray Taylor hands out gifts during Friday’s distribution event. Daily Record photos by Zoe Gottlieb
SMPD’s Blue Santa program distributes gifts
The San Marcos Police Department’s Blue Santa Program distributed gifts to local families on Friday.
The Blue Santa Program partnered with Texas State University’s police department to provide toys for kids this holiday season.
The City of San Marcos said the Blue Santa Program — which began locally in 1972— is the largest holiday toy giveaway in San Marcos, distributing toys to more than 350 families in 2021