The San Marcos Police Department distributed gifts to local families through its annual Blue Santa program. Pictured, SMPD Cpl. Laray Taylor hands out gifts during Friday’s distribution event. Daily Record photos by Zoe Gottlieb

SMPD’s Blue Santa program distributes gifts

Sat, 12/17/2022 - 3:56pm
Zoe Gottlieb | Staff Reporter
zgottlieb@sanmarcosrecord.com
Saturday, December 17, 2022

The San Marcos Police Department’s Blue Santa Program distributed gifts to local families on Friday.

The Blue Santa Program partnered with Texas State University’s police department to provide toys for kids this holiday season.

The City of San Marcos said the Blue Santa Program — which began locally in 1972— is the largest holiday toy giveaway in San Marcos, distributing toys to more than 350 families in 2021

