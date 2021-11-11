SMPD accepting applications for Blue Santa program

The holiday season always comes with several ways to give back to others. For San Marcans looking to do just that, the San Marcos Police Department is now accepting applications for its 2021 Blue Santa Program.

The SMPD Blue Santa Program is the largest Christmas toy giveaway in San Marcos each year.

“For more than 48 years, the San Marcos Police Department’s Blue Santa Program and the San Marcos Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association has provided toys to hundreds of local families and more than a thousand local children that otherwise may not have gifts for Christmas,” said Cpl. Laray Taylor, who organizes SMPD’s Blue Santa Program. “SMPD is excited that we are able to continue this service for the community despite the challenges of COVID-19 and a nationwide toy shortage.”

Program applications are available in English and Spanish online at sanmarcostx.gov/bluesanta or may be picked up at the Health and Human Services Department, 1901 Dutton Dr., or the San Marcos Police Department, 2300 South IH 35.

Applications should be reviewed carefully and completed applications must be returned in person to the San Marcos Police Department. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, gift wrapping events for the Blue Santa Program have been canceled and there will be no deliveries. All gifts must be picked up between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 Interstate 35. Distribution will take place in Suite 800, next to James Avery.

In addition to the Blue Santa Program, SMPD assists gift-giving efforts for local organizations including the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Family and Child Protective Services, the Children’s and Women’s Shelters, Centro Cultural Center kids program and the Southside Community Center.

The San Marcos Police Department would like to thank Celena McGuill and the San Marcos Premium Outlets, Doug Lacy and TFG San Marcos, and Karen Waring and KTEX Management, LLC for their support and assistance with facilitating the Blue Santa Program.

For additional information, contact ltaylor@sanmarcostx.gov.