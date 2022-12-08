SMPD, Army searching for stolen up-armored Humvee

An up-armored Humvee was stolen from the US Army Reserve Center in San Marcos.

An unknown person or persons entered the fenced area of the US Army Reserve, 2850 Leah Ave., and stole the Humvee between the evening of Nov. 22 and the morning of Nov. 28, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

SMPD’s Criminal Investigation division is working in conjunction with the Army Special Investigation Division to locate the vehicle.

Officials said vehicle number 399 TPC A1-6 is displayed on the front and rear bumper. The Humvee is tan and has a gun turret on the roof. There are no weapons or sensitive electronics inside the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raven at 512-781-8997.