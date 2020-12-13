Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Jason Trevino

SMPD arrests man for aggravated assault with deadly weapon, evading arrest

Sun, 12/13/2020 - 5:00am

San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly confronted a man with a handgun and proceeded to steal a bike while evading officers. The San Marcos Police Department responded to the 200 block of Armstrong Street for a reported aggravated assault on ...

