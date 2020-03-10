SMPD arrests two on drug charges

San Marcos Police officers arrested two suspects in the early morning hours of March 6 when they were found in a reported stolen vehicle parked at the Raceway on Highway 80 at approximately 2:14 a.m.

“Officers approached the vehicle and found two occupants inside,” San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said. “Both were detained while officers searched the vehicle.”

SMPD recovered a loaded handgun, various ammunition and significant amounts of promethazine/codeine and marijuana from inside the vehicle.

Klett said officers arrested Wayland James Hurst, 21, and Rodjohon Deanmar Dorsey, 22. Both suspects were booked into the Hays County Jail.

Hurst was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of Marijunana, 4oz. to 5 lbs. He was released on surety and personal recognizance bonds on March 7.

Dorsey was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was released on surety bonds on March 8.

This is an active investigation.